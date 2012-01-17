Goldman Sachs downgraded Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc DWA.O to "sell" on disappointing "Kung Fu Panda 2" home video sales and a poor run for "Puss in Boots" at the U.S. box office.

The brokerage also cut its price target on the stock to $15 from $20.

"We believe the secular shift away from purchasing to renting DVDs poses the greatest downside risk to consensus estimates over the next several years," analysts Drew Borst and Fred Krom wrote in a note.

The analysts said the current consensus view that Dreamworks may be acquired by another studio was unlikely, "given cultural differences at the big studios."

Dreamwork shares fell 5 percent to $16.65 in early trade on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

