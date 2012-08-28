* NY AG sent subpoenas to Pepsi, Monster, 5-Hour
Energy-source
* 5-Hour Energy disclosed inquiry in offering memorandum
* Monster revealed subpoena in securities filing
By Joseph Ax and Martinne Geller
Aug 28 The New York State Attorney General
issued subpoenas in July to three firms that make energy drinks,
including PepsiCo Inc, seeking information on the
companies' marketing and advertising practices, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Besides Pepsi, maker of AMP, Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman also sent subpoenas to Monster Beverage Corp
and Living Essentials LLC, maker of the 5-Hour Energy
drink, said the source, who declined to be identified, citing
lack of authorization to speak to the media.
A spokeswoman for Schneiderman declined to comment, as did
PepsiCo.
Living Essentials also declined to comment beyond its July
offering memorandum in which it said that it had recently
received an inquiry from a state attorney general asking for
documents relating to its product and marketing.
The company said in the memorandum, which was distributed in
connection with a debt offering, that it was responding to the
inquiry.
Monster also declined to comment beyond its August U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission where it stated that it had
received a subpoena from an unspecified state attorney general.
Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper Snapple, which make the
NOS and Venom energy drinks respectively, said at the time that
they did not receive subpoenas.
Schneiderman is examining whether the companies overstated
the benefits of ingredients in the drinks while understating the
role of caffeine, a common stimulant that industry critics
believe to be the main active ingredient, the source said.
At least one Wall Street analyst found comfort in the narrow
scope of the subpoenas.
"We think changes to labeling and marketing related to
source of stimulant are unlikely to materially impact energy
drink sales," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan wrote in a
research note.
Energy drinks, which can have less caffeine per ounce than
strong coffee, make up a fast-growing sector of an otherwise
stagnant market for carbonated soft drinks.
Monster is the leading U.S. energy drink by volume with
nearly 39 percent of the U.S. market, but Austria's Red Bull has
the highest share by revenue, due to its premium price.
The latest move on the energy drink industry follows New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's plan to propose a
far-reaching municipal ban on sales of large-size sugary
beverages by restaurants, mobile food carts, movie theaters and
delis.
Monster shares were down less than 1 percent at $59.51 in
afternoon trade on the Nasdaq. PepsiCo was up 2 cents at $73.19
on the New York Stock Exchange.