Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
SAN FRANCISCO Fast-growing file-sharing and storage startup Dropbox Inc is trying to raise $250 million in additional funding in coming weeks, which would value the six-year-old company at more than $8 billion, Bloomberg Businessweek reported on Monday.
The company may become the latest hot Silicon Valley startup to take advantage of flush investors and stratospheric valuations for fledgling tech companies. Loss-making Twitter Inc is now valued north of $20 billion after its debut; Pinterest, which only recently began to clarify its business model, last month won a round of financing that valued the nascent website at $3.8 billion.
Dropbox, which is increasingly competing with Microsoft and Google as well as fellow startup Box in the fast-growing field of cloud storage, wants to beef up its sales and engineering teams and acquire technology, the Bloomberg story said citing two people with knowledge of its plans.
Dropbox declined to comment on the funding report.
Last week, the six-year-old company unveiled what it called one of the most comprehensive upgrades to its service for businesses, including a feature that allows users to easily maintain both personal and corporate accounts. Those features come at a time large rivals like Microsoft and Amazon Inc are muscling into cloud-storage, a strategic weapon in an era of widespread mobile computing.
Founded in 2007 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, Dropbox rapidly accumulated users by touting its ease-of-use and polished interface that syncs files across multiple devices and operating systems. Houston said earlier this month that Dropbox has 200 million users.
Rival startup Box is now preparing to go public in 2014, Reuters reported earlier this month.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.