German court says plans to dredge Elbe river partly illegal
LEIPZIG, Germany Plans to dredge the river Elbe in Hamburg, Germany's largest port, are partly in breach of the law, Germany's top administrative court ruled on Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, Missouri A devastating drought deepened over the last week in many areas, spreading through more of the Plains and going into the Midwest as triple-digit temperatures baked already thirsty crops and livestock.
The Corn Belt states of South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana saw drought develop quickly as the important corn-growing region got only spotty rainfall amid the high heat, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, produced by a consortium of national climate experts.
Abnormal dryness intensified to moderate drought over the last week, according to the report.
Texas remained the epicenter of unprecedented drought, with climate data showing the state suffering its driest 10 months ever in over a century of data.
Levels of "extreme" and "exceptional" drought grew to 94.27 percent of the state from 91.73 percent over the last week, Drought Monitor reported.
"This is unprecedented territory, as the precipitation deficits mount, and triple-digit temperatures continue to increase water demand," it said.
Since January, Texas has received only 40 percent of its normal rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Oklahoma also saw conditions worsen, with extreme and exceptional drought now spread through 92.88 percent of the state, up from 88.10 percent.
The deadly drought and triple-digit temperatures have broken numerous records and left the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley struggling to meet demand for power and water, while causing billions of dollars in damage to crops and livestock.
Weather experts attribute the drought to last year's La Nina, the weather anomaly which is typically followed by about a 10 percent drop in precipitation.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Editing by John Picinich)
LEIPZIG, Germany Plans to dredge the river Elbe in Hamburg, Germany's largest port, are partly in breach of the law, Germany's top administrative court ruled on Thursday.
MANILA Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
BATON ROUGE, La. Some 31 people were reported injured after six tornadoes tore through New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, pounding across highways and streets and leaving trees, power lines and homes leveled by Wednesday morning.