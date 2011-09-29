PHILADELPHIA Federal agents arrested dozens of current and former Boeing workers on Thursday on charges of dealing in illegal painkillers and anti-anxiety drugs at a plant that makes military aircraft models used in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Following a four-year investigation, U.S. Attorney Zane David Memeger said 23 people were charged with selling the prescription painkiller Oxycontin and other illegal drugs at the factory in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

Another 14 people were charged with attempted possession of various drugs for trying to buy them, he said at a news conference.

Boeing employs more than 6,000 people at the Ridley Park plant, where the V-22 Osprey vertical take-off aircraft and H-47 Chinook helicopters are produced. The Osprey and Chinook are standard U.S. military aircraft used in Iraq and Afghanistan.

There was no evidence that the integrity of the work on any aircraft had been compromised, Memeger said.

"This investigation and prosecution focused not only on the sellers, but also on the users because of the critical role that these employees play in manufacturing military aircraft," Memeger said.

Vito Guarino, acting Drug Enforcement Administration special agent in charge, added: "These sales placed the individual abusers as well as society at large at risk."

Boeing spokesman Damien Mills said Boeing cooperated with the investigation and took steps to make sure the employees under suspicion were in no position to compromise the safety or quality of the aircraft. The U.S. military is the primary consumer of the aircraft, he said.

All but one of those charged is a current or former Boeing employee. Another person was expected to be arrested as well.

The employees charged in the case were suspended, Boeing said.

Federal agents launched the bust early Thursday morning at the plant in Ridley Park, an industrial suburb a few miles west of the Philadelphia International Airport.

The bust turned up the power painkiller Oxycontin as well as fentanyl, which is sold in lozenge form as Actiq. It also found the painkiller buprenorphine, which is sold as Suboxone, and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam, sold as Xanax, officials said.

The investigation was triggered in 2006, according to Mills, when some employees contacted the company's internal ethics hotline with suspicions that there was illegal drug activity at the plant.

He said Boeing launched an internal probe and in August 2007 turned its findings over to federal investigators.

Boeing issued a statement saying it "commends the U.S. Attorney's Office, and other federal law enforcement agencies for their rigorous and thorough investigation, throughout which we took appropriate steps to ensure safety of our employees and the absolute integrity and quality of the products we produce for our customers."

If convicted, those charged with distribution face possible sentences of 10 to 260 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

(Additional reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago, editing by Barbara Goldberg, Ellen Wulfhorst and Greg McCune)