A worker at a uniform cleaning company in Louisville, Kentucky died on Friday after he was pulled into an industrial dryer, police said.

The worker died from blunt force trauma to his body, Louisville police Lieutenant Barry Wilkerson said in an interview on WLKY, a local television station.

"It appears safety mechanisms were not in place, and it appears the dryer did start, which actually pulled him into the dryer," Wilkerson said.

"It does appear to be an industrial accident."

Cintas Corp, which owned the uniform rental facility where the man worked, issued a statement saying: "Cintas is devastated to have learned about the accident that took the life of one of our employee-partners."

"A thorough investigation has begun to determine the cause of this accident," Cintas said.

