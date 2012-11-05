JERUSALEM Multimedia chip provider DSP Group (DSPG.O) expects a flat fourth-quarter after it eked out a profit and saw revenue slide in the prior three months due to continued weakness in European cordless phone sales.

Israel-based DSP makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecom products. Its voice over Internet chips are incorporated in four of six new phones sold by Panasonic for the office market while Germany's Gigaset also launched a new line of products based on DSP's VoIP chips.

Ofer Elyakim, DSP's chief executive, told a conference call of analysts on Monday that in contrast to a recovery in the United States, demand for cordless DECT phones in Europe will remain sluggish.

But a drop in operating expenses has helped to support DSP's bottom line, he noted.

"Despite our dissatisfaction with the low level of sales recorded in the third quarter, driven by softer market demand for consumer electronics in general and cordless telephony products in particular, we succeeded in offsetting this weakness and ended the quarter with non-GAAP net income, driven by improving gross margins and a more flexible cost structure," Elyakim said.

DSP remains on track to meet its objective of generating positive operating cash flow for 2012, he added.

DSP projects fourth-quarter revenue of $35-$38 million, versus $38.2 million a year ago, and flat diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items.

It earned one cent per share excluding one-off items in the third quarter, compared with a loss of four cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 24 percent to $36.7 million.

Last month, DSP said it won contracts with telecom equipment makers ZTE Corp of China (0763.HK) and France's Sagemcom to supply chips for the home gateway sector.

Its Nasdaq-listed shares were up 2.4 percent at $5.64 in early trading. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)