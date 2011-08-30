Allergan says U.S. tax reform unlikely in 2017, sees strong year
Allergan Plc Chief Executive Brent Saunders said on Wednesday he does not anticipate U.S. tax reforms this year and that an import tax could hurt the Dublin-based drugmaker.
Shoe retailer DSW Inc (DSW.N) raised its full-year outlook for the second time after posting market-beating quarterly results as more customers shopped at its stores to avail discounts, sending its shares up as much as 4 percent.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which sells branded footwear for men and women at discounted rates, now expects adjusted earnings of $2.70-$2.85 for the year.
DSW said it continued to expect moderate comparable sales growth for the year. [ID:nASA027H9] Sales in stores open for at least a year are expected to be in the low-single-digit range for the back half.
DSW's gross margins increased to 32.7 percent in the second quarter from 30.3 percent last year.
The company, which launched a mobile phone application in June, said it saw an increase in customer traffic from smartphones. It also added a kids shoes category to its website to expand its offerings in the high-growth e-commerce business.
Earlier this month, rival Collective Brands PSS.N too posted earnings that topped market view.
DSW, which inked a merger agreement with its largest shareholder Retail Ventures earlier this year, said it closed the deal in the second quarter.
Excluding items related to the merger, DSW earned 74 cents a share for the quarter, topping analysts' expectations of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 15 percent to $476.3 million, while same-store sales jumped 12 percent.
DSW shares rose to a near four-week high of $48.95 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
SAN FRANCISCO Buffalo Wild Wings' shares rose on Wednesday as some investors bet that its dismal quarterly results have strengthened the hand of an activist hedge fund in a proxy fight aimed at turning around the struggling restaurant chain.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas, and the company lowered its 2017 forecast for segment operating income.