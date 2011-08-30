Shoe retailer DSW Inc (DSW.N) raised its full-year outlook for the second time after posting market-beating quarterly results as more customers shopped at its stores to avail discounts, sending its shares up as much as 4 percent.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company, which sells branded footwear for men and women at discounted rates, now expects adjusted earnings of $2.70-$2.85 for the year.

DSW said it continued to expect moderate comparable sales growth for the year. [ID:nASA027H9] Sales in stores open for at least a year are expected to be in the low-single-digit range for the back half.

DSW's gross margins increased to 32.7 percent in the second quarter from 30.3 percent last year.

The company, which launched a mobile phone application in June, said it saw an increase in customer traffic from smartphones. It also added a kids shoes category to its website to expand its offerings in the high-growth e-commerce business.

Earlier this month, rival Collective Brands PSS.N too posted earnings that topped market view.

DSW, which inked a merger agreement with its largest shareholder Retail Ventures earlier this year, said it closed the deal in the second quarter.

Excluding items related to the merger, DSW earned 74 cents a share for the quarter, topping analysts' expectations of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 15 percent to $476.3 million, while same-store sales jumped 12 percent.

DSW shares rose to a near four-week high of $48.95 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

