LONDON Property broker DTZ Holdings DTZ.L said a takeover bid from shareholder St George Participations and BNP Paribas has until 17 October to materialize or they must walk away under Stock Market rules.

The company would "evaluate alternative strategic options in the event that no satisfactory offer from SGP is received", it said on Friday.

Takeover speculation and poor economic conditions meant the company had a "varied start to the year," it said in a trading update.

French family-run property group SGP owns about 55 percent of DTZ. In May, it was reported SGP was looking to take DTZ private at about 60 pence a share before selling it to BNP Paribas Real Estate.

Former chief executive Paul Idzik and finance director Bob Rickert resigned from DTZ in August. Idzik will be entitled to a pay-off of 700,000 pounds ($1.1 million), the statement also said.

Referring to general trading conditions, DTZ said there was "slower than anticipated growth" in the Asia Pacific region and the UK and Ireland were "challenging".

"Overall our outlook remains cautious, particularly given the continuing global economic uncertainty and the lack of clarity regarding ownership of the Company; the board remains committed to bringing this matter to a conclusion in the near future," it said.

DTZ shares have fallen by about 27 percent over the last year. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)