Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
DUBAI Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday it will enter a joint venture partnership with India's Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) to build fuselages for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter in India.
The venture will compete for contracts to manufacture additional Boeing platforms, both commercial and defense, the U.S. aerospace giant said in a statement at the Dubai Airshow.
"Over the last 12 months, we have doubled our sourcing from India and are committed to continue that journey," said Pratyush Kumar, President of Boeing India.
Boeing gave no financial details about the arrangement.
TASL is a wholly owned aerospace and defense subsidiary of Tata Sons TATAS.UL, the holding company of one of India's largest conglomerates.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
NEW YORK Vivendi SA said it agreed to pay $26.4 million to end nearly 15 years of U.S. litigation accusing the French media company of misleading shareholders about its finances in connection with a $46 billion three-way merger.