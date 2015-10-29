Kanye West settles with Hungarian singer over alleged song theft
Kanye West has settled a lawsuit by a Hungarian rock singer who accused the hip-hop star of sampling one of his best-known works without permission for the 2013 song "New Slaves."
LONDON - Dressed in a long floral gown by Erdem, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge attended a gala dinner at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Tuesday evening.
The 100 Women in Hedge Funds (100WHF) event was held in aid of charity The Art Room, which offers art therapy to children experiencing emotional and behavioral difficulties.
BEIJING Fast car chases, daring stunts and explosions return to the big screen in the eighth installment of the "Fast and Furious" racing film franchise and Oscar winner Charlize Theron joins the cast with her own "badass jet".