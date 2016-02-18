Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N), the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as mild weather hurt demand for heating.

The company intends to go ahead with its plan to retire 25 percent of its coal-fired capacity by 2018 despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that puts on hold federal regulations to curb emissions from coal-fired plants, CEO Lynn Good said.

Duke has retired a quarter of its coal-fired capacity since 2011. Natural gas and coal each account for about a third of Duke's generation capacity, with the rest coming from nuclear plants.

Good also said the company has engaged advisers to sell its international business that spans Brazil, Argentina and Chile. The company said this month that it was looking to sell the business, a year after it decided to keep it.

The North Carolina-based company said it expected adjusted earnings of $4.50-$4.70 per share in 2016. Analysts on average expected $4.66 per share.

Duke reported an adjusted profit of 87 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, below the average analyst estimate of 91 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company shot up five-fold to $477 million, or 69 cents per share.

Duke also said it completed a $1.5 billion stock buyback to retire about 19.8 million shares.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Don Sebastian)