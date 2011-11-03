Duke Energy's (DUK.N) adjusted profit raced past Wall Street estimates as the power company saw surging demand in the summer months, coupled with a strong international business, prompting it to raise its full-year outlook.

Third-quarter net profit fell to $472 million, or 35 cents per share, from $666 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding special items, it earned 50 cents per share. On that basis, analysts had expected 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue rose marginally to $3.96 billion.

Citing its performance year to date, Duke raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year to $1.40-$1.45 per share from $1.35-$1.40 per share earlier. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)