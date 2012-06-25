Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Utility companies Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) and Progress Energy PGN.N said they had accepted the conditions set by the federal regulators related to their proposed $13.7 billion merger.
Duke and Progress made a compliance filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Monday, the companies said in a filing with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission.
FERC on June 8 cleared the way for the deal, but added some conditions, including asking for periodic reports on the status of transmission upgrades.
Duke first announced its plan to buy Progress in January 2011, but the FERC has repeatedly rejected the company's efforts to cut its market power.
The companies, who are eyeing July 1 as the merger date, continue to work to secure final merger-related approvals from the North Carolina Utilities Commission and the Public Service Commission of South Carolina.
Shares of Duke, valued at $30.62 billion, closed at $22.88 on the New York Stock exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.