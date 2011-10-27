LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Dumb and Dumber" is getting dumber yet.

The Farrelly Brothers will direct a sequel to their 1994 hit -- and they plan to reunite Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels to resurrect their beloved (and dumb) roles, TheWrap has confirmed.

Sean Anders and John Morris are writing the New Line movie.

They previously wrote Carrey's 2011 movie "Mr. Popper's Penguins," 2010's "Hot Tub Time Machine" and "She's Out of My League" and 2008's "Sex Drive."

Peter and Bobby Farrelly have just completed shooting "The Three Stooges" for Fox and plan to tackle the "Dumb and Dumber" sequel next. A "Dumb and Dumber" prequel came out in 2003, but the Farrelly brothers were not intimately involved in it.

Charles B. Wessler, Brad Krevoy and Steve Stabler will produce with the Farrelly Brothers' Conundrum Entertainment partner Bradley Thomas.

Deadline first reported the news.