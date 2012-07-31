Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB.N), a global business information provider, is exploring a sale and has J.P. Morgan (JPM.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to advise it in the process, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Dun & Bradstreet, which makes money through subscriptions and licensing agreements, has data on more than more than 130 million companies in more than 190 countries. Its subsidiaries include Hoover's and AllBusiness.com.

The 171-year-old company's shares fell sharply earlier this year when it shut down it Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing Services Co unit in China after revealing that some of its local employees there may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws.

But its stock rose more than 13 percent on Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was looking for a buyer. Its current market value is around $3.8 billion.

The Journal said that D&B explored a sale last year but failed to garner much interest from technology and information-services companies.

Dun & Bradstreet, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse all declined to comment on the news.

The company's shares closed up $9.49 at $80.19 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a high of $83.19.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal in New York, Writing by Michael Erman; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal and Steve Orlofsky)