A drink and a doughnut are seen at a Dunkin' Donuts location in the Chicago suburb of Niles, Illinois, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) disappointed investors by not raising its full-year forecast, sending its shares down nearly 5 percent on Thursday, even though the company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

The strong performance by the owner of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins ice cream shops comes despite a fall in U.S. discretionary spending on food.

The company is also facing intense competition from chains such as Wendy's Co (WEN.O) and Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), especially in the fast-growing breakfast category.

Dunkin' is expanding overseas to boost sales and has also signed deals with Folgers coffee maker JM Smucker Co (SJM.N) and Keurig Green Mountain Inc GMCR.O to sell Dunkin' K-Cups in grocery stores and drugstores as well as on Dunkin', Smucker and Keurig websites.

The new deals and a rise in customer visits helped the company post an 11 percent rise in second-quarter sales, the biggest percentage growth in a year and a half, but that still wasn't enough to satisfy investors.

Dunkin' left its full-year forecast unchanged and that is primarily why the stock is down, Wedbush Securities analyst Nick Setyan said.

The sell-off may also be linked to the stock's 33 percent jump this year.

"This is a stock that has tremendous performance year to date and over the past year, so I think this is a little bit of profit-taking here," Philip Van Deusen, director of research at Tigress Financial Partners said.

The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $1.87-$1.91 per share and revenue growth of 6-8 percent on Thursday.

Sales at established U.S. Dunkin' Donuts outlets, which account for three quarters of total revenue, rose 2.9 percent in the quarter ended June 27. Same-store sales at U.S. Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops rose 3.4 percent.

Sales were expected to rise 2.7 percent at Dunkin' Donuts and 3.3 percent at Baskin-Robbins, according to analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands was $42.3 million, or 44 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 27, compared with $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of a profit of 48 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, which rose to $211.4 million from $190.9 million, also handily beat the average estimate of $203.7 million.

Dunkin's stock was down 4 percent to $54.22 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Simon Jennings)