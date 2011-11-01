Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN.O) shares tumbled more than 6 percent after news of a plan by key investors to sell a large stake in the company overshadowed its better-than-expected quarterly earnings report.

Dunkin' Brands said on Tuesday that private equity firms Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Thomas H. Lee Partners were selling 22 million shares of common stock in a secondary offering before the end of the year. They had bought the company from global spirits maker Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA) in 2006 and took it public this summer.

Dunkin' Brands' stock debuted at $19 a share in late July in one of the most successful initial public offerings this year. Its shares were down 6.3 percent at $27.27 in afternoon Nasdaq trading on news of the share offering, which is roughly the same size as Dunkin's IPO.

"The drop was probably dilution fears for the 22 million new shares coming into the market," Motley Fool analyst Anders Bylund said, adding that none of the sale proceeds are going back to Dunkin' Brands.

Dunkin' Brands also said its third-quarter net income fell almost 61 percent to $7.4 million.

Excluding IPO expenses and other items, earnings rose almost 33 percent to $31.3 million, or 28 cents per share. That topped the analysts' average target by 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9.4 percent to $163.5 million. Roughly two-thirds of revenue comes from franchise fees and royalty income.

The company said U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 5.6 percent in the third quarter, including a 6 percent increase at Dunkin' Donuts. Same-store sales at the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain were up a more modest 1.7 percent.

International sales rose 13 percent at Baskin-Robbins and 13.7 percent at Dunkin' Donuts.

Sales at U.S. Dunkin' Donuts shops, which account for roughly 75 percent of company revenue, got a big boost in the latest quarter from sales of K-cups, single-use plastic pods filled with ground coffee.

The K-cups are used with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's GMCR.O Keurig coffee brewer, which will also be sold in Dunkin' Donuts stores during the holiday quarter.

During the company's earnings call, analysts noted that competition is coming on strong.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), the world's biggest coffee chain, will begin selling its own K-cups for Keurig this month. In January, the company will introduce its lightest-ever "Blonde" coffee roasts -- a move aimed at expanding market share and defending itself against more mainstream rivals like Dunkin' Donuts and McDonald's Corp (MCD.N).

Dunkin' executives declined to give profit or other forecasts, citing the secondary offering.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company narrowed its forecast for net new U.S. Dunkin' Donuts openings this year to a range of 220 to 240, compared with 200 to 250 previously, Chief Executive Officer Nigel Travis said on the call.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; additional reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)