German court says plans to dredge Elbe river partly illegal
LEIPZIG, Germany Plans to dredge the river Elbe in Hamburg, Germany's largest port, are partly in breach of the law, Germany's top administrative court ruled on Thursday.
NEW YORK DuPont was ordered by the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to stop selling and recall its Imprelis herbicide, following thousands of complaints that the treatment kills trees.
The order came after the EPA in June began getting reports from state agencies of damage to evergreens linked to Imprelis, which DuPont had marketed to control weeds in recreational areas such as golf courses and commercial properties such as sod farms.
According to the agency, DuPont has submitted more than 7,000 reports of damage or death to such trees as Norway spruce and white pine, as well as test data confirming a link between Imprelis and tree damage. The EPA said it approved Imprelis for use last August.
DuPont did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
The Wilmington, Delaware-based chemicals company had marketed the herbicide to professional landscapers and pest control experts but on August 4 announced plans to recall Imprelis and halt sales.
DuPont has not broken out sales for Imprelis. Its agriculture business, which includes herbicides, typically accounts for nearly one-third of net sales, which totaled $31.51 billion in 2010.
The company has said Imprelis went through more than 400 trials prior to sale, and had been approved for use in all U.S. states except California and New York.
According to the EPA, Imprelis was sold in 4.5-ounce, one-gallon and two-gallon containers. The agency is still investigating whether tree damage was caused by misuse, inadequate warnings, absorption of the herbicide through tree roots, environmental factors or other factors.
In afternoon trading, DuPont shares were up $2.41, or 5.4 percent, at $46.83. DuPont is a component of the Dow Jones industrial average.
MANILA Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
BATON ROUGE, La. Some 31 people were reported injured after six tornadoes tore through New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, pounding across highways and streets and leaving trees, power lines and homes leveled by Wednesday morning.