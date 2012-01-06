Shares of Durect Corp (DRRX.O) fell as much as 45 percent in trading before the bell on Friday, a day after the specialty pharmaceutical company's experimental drug to relieve pain post surgery failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage trial.

Durect was testing the drug Posidur in 305 patients undergoing a variety of general abdominal surgical procedures.

Posidur is a pain killer that aims to provide up to three days of pain relief after surgery. Hospira Inc HSP.N has the rights to market the drug in the United States and Canada.

Cupertino, California-based Durect's shares have already lost 42 percent of their value over the last 6 months. They fell to 65 cents in pre-market trade on Friday on the Nasdaq.

