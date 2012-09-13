AMSTERDAM Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte early on Thursday claimed victory in Wednesday's general election.

Preliminary results gave Rutte's centre-right Liberals 41 seats in the 150-member lower house, a slender two-seat lead over the centre-left Labour Party on 39 seats, with 90 percent of votes counted.

"Tomorrow I will take the first steps leading to the formation of a cabinet," Rutte said on Dutch television, but declined to comment on which parties he would approach to be in a coalition.

"I just called Mark Rutte and congratulated him with the fact that the VVD (Liberals) is again the biggest party," Labour leader Diederik Samsom told his supporters, conceding defeat.

