AMSTERDAM The Netherlands' sole nuclear power plant, one of the oldest in Europe, passed a stress test conducted at the request of the European Union following the Fukushima disaster in Japan earlier this year, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday.

Quoting the head of the plant Jan van Cappelle, the report said the Borssele nuclear power plant is safe but there is room to improve the level of safety at the site.

The 485 megawatt Borssele plant was built in 1973 in the south west of the Netherlands, the most densely populated state in the EU, with an anticipated lifespan of 40 years.

But in 2006 the government decided to extend its lifespan for 20 years, until 2033.

