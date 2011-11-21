Construction services provider Dycom Industries Inc (DY.N) posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher demand from its telecommunication and oil and gas customers.

First-quarter net income rose to $13 million, or 38 cents a share, from $6.7 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $319.6 million.

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on revenue of $291.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company rose 8 percent to $20.75 in trading after the bell. They closed at $19.27 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)