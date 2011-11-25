Rock legend Bob Dylan performs in Ho Chi Minh city in this April 10, 2011 file photograph. Dylan took to his website on May 13, 2011 to dispute accusations he bowed to censorship for his first ever concerts in China last month. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - What do Bob Dylan and Miley Cyrus have in common -- besides their perpetually chipper demeanor, of course?

They're both doing their part to benefit human rights organization Amnesty International on its 50th anniversary.

The human-rights organization is releasing a sprawling, four-CD collection, "Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan Honoring 50 Years of Amnesty International," on January 24, with the proceeds going to AI, according to numerous news reports.

The collection, which primarily consists of cover versions of tunes from the Dylan catalog, encompasses 80 artists. Among those taking a crack at Mr. Zimmerman's songbook: Adele, Sting, Elvis Costello, My Chemical Romance, Ke$ha and, yes, "Party in the USA" songbird Cyrus, who will contribute her take on Dylan's "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go."

On the other end of the age spectrum, 92-year-old folk icon Pete Seeger will offer his version of "Forever Young," accompanied by a children's chorus.

Aside from Dylan's original 1964 rendition of "Chimes of Freedom," all of the songs will be new recordings.