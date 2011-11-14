Power producer Dynegy Inc (DYN.N), whose unit filed for bankruptcy last week, posted a wider third-quarter loss, hurt by reduced selling prices and lower sales at its coal and gas segments.

Shares of the company fell as much as 14 percent to a week's low of $2.53 in morning trading.

On November 7, Dynegy, whose shareholders include billionaire investor Carl Icahn and investment firm Seneca Capital, said its unit Dynegy Holdings filed for bankruptcy.

The move aims to lower Dynegy's debt and enable it to break some pricey leases on two power plants without dragging parent Dynegy Inc and its shareholders through bankruptcy.

The company has a long-term debt of $4.05 billion as of June 30, according to Thomson Reuters data. Dynegy has seen its financial position deteriorate because of low electricity prices.

The company, which has been posting losses for at least the last six quarters, said the third-quarter loss was 61 cents a share, compared with a loss of 20 cents a share last year.

"I do not see it generating net income anytime soon," ISI Group analyst Jon Cohen said.

Reduced capacity prices and lower revenue from fewer hedging opportunities also hurt the quarter, the company said.

Revenue fell 33 percent to $516 million.

The company's stock was down 8 percent at $2.71 in late-morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Maju Samuel)