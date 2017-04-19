A hot air balloon with the logo of German energy giant E.ON flies at dawn in Ronda, southern Spain, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

LONDON German utility E.ON launched a combined solar panel and battery storage product for British customers which could cut rising electricity bills by 50 percent, it said on Wednesday.

Britain's energy providers are under pressure from the government to help customers find ways to reduce bills after five of the country's big six suppliers, including E.ON significantly increased their prices this year.

E.ON's customers in central England will be the first to be offered the new package and they will be able to input their details online to work out how much the solar panels and battery unit will cost depending on their home size.

E.ON said customers with south facing gardens, using solar panels on a shade free roof combined with the battery storage units, could save around 300 pounds ($385) a year, or 50 percent on their electricity bills.

The savings could rise to 560 pounds a year if customers sign up to the government's feed-in-tariff incentive scheme for renewable electricity producers, E.ON said.

A spokeswoman for E.ON said the company is working with a number of battery and solar panel manufacturers and that the company plans to roll out the products to more of its customers later in the year.

The solar panel system, installed on the roof, converts sunlight into electricity when the sun is shining which can then be used straight away or stored in the battery unit to be used later.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

