NEW YORK Shares of discount brokerage company E*Trade Financial Corp jumped more than 9 percent on Friday, a day after the company said regulators had approved a new capital plan.

The company, which almost failed during the financial crisis because of subprime mortgage loans made by its bank unit, said it will move its two brokerage units from the bank so they can send excess cash to the parent company.

Bank regulators had forced the company during the crisis to support the failing bank with cash from the stronger E*Trade Securities brokerage unit and a related clearing firm.

Regulators' concerns about the bank's strength have dissipated as E*Trade sold off bad loans, raised more capital, spelled out plans to pull back on lending, and used the bank primarily to hold brokerage customers' cash.

E*Trade executives said on Thursday after reporting earnings that bank regulators gave the company approval to operate the bank at a lower capital leverage ratio.

"[T]here was considerable uncertainty as to whether the regulators would approve and the new plan offers a greater level of flexibility than we had envisioned," Christopher Harris, a brokerage analyst at Wells Fargo Securities said in a note to clients on Friday.

E*Trade said it expects to transfer more than $430 million this quarter to the parent company to retire debt, invest in new development and possibly for share buybacks or dividends.

Harris estimated the New York-based brokerage company will receive $800 million of excess cash from the brokerages in 2015, if their transfer out of E*Trade Bank occurs this quarter.

Shares of E*Trade were up about 9 percent to $24.72.

Credit Suisse analysts upgraded E*Trade stock to "outperform" from "neutral," and boosted its price target by $4 to $28.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)