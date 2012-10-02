TOKYO Shares of mobile operator Softbank Corp (9984.T) rose 4 percent to 3,230 yen on Tuesday after it said it would acquire smaller rival eAccess Ltd 9427.T in a $1.84 billion deal that steps up its fight for market share with nearest competitor KDDI Corp (9433.T).

Softbank will pay 52,000 yen ($670) for every eAccess share under a share swap that will be completed in February, Softbank said after the market close on Monday, a premium of more than three times eAccess's closing price on Friday of 15,070 yen.

Shares of eAccess were untraded with a glut of buy orders. The stock was notionally quoted at 20,700 yen, up 9 percent from its Monday close of 19,000 yen.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)