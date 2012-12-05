Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
PARIS European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA will hold a shareholders' meeting in mid-January to approve changes in its governance following an ownership shakeup, a French government source close to the matter said on Wednesday.
The French and the German governments will each have two representatives on the company's board, the source said.
(Reporting by Elisabeth Pineau, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.