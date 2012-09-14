U.S. weekly jobless claims rise less than expected
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, a sign that the labor market was continuing to tighten.
BERLIN Airbus owner EADS EAD.PA has asked the German government to support its planned merger with Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L), a German government spokesman said on Friday.
BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing (BA.N) in sales and contend with defense cutbacks in Europe and the United States.
A newspaper report saying that the government had already given its blessing to the plan has been denied by industry and political sources.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the possible merger was being "checked".
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller; Writing by Sarah Marsh)
WASHINGTON A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it would rehear a challenge to the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house judges.
DETROIT United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union is contacting workers at Silicon Valley electric car maker Tesla Inc , and plans to boost efforts to convince U.S. consumers not to buy vehicles built in other countries, including those sold by the Detroit automakers.