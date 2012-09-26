BERLIN A new merged company of EADS EAD.PA and Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L) should be subject to less political influence than has been the case in the past with Airbus parent EADS, German Deputy Economy Minister Hans-Joachim Otto said on Wednesday.

Speaking after EADS boss Tom Enders briefed a German parliamentary committee, Otto also said that a valuation ratio of 60-40 for EADS and BAE respectively appeared at first glance to be disadvantageous to EADS.

Although there was some time pressure in the decision over the planned aerospace and defense deal, the priority was to make sure the deliberations over the merger were rigorous, he added.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Madeline Chambers)