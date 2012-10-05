PARIS EADS denied on Friday a German news report that its proposed $45 billion merger deal with BAE Systems had collapsed.

"We have been informed by the governments about the status of the discussions, but in no way have we been told that the deal is off," a spokesman for EADS parent EADS said.

"We continue to work towards the October 10 deadline that we have been given by the UK government," he added.

Der Spiegel reported in its online edition earlier that Britain, France and Germany, whose approval is necessary for the huge European aerospace merger to go ahead, had failed to agree.

A BAE spokesman declined comment.

