Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
FRANKFURT German carmaker (DAIGn.DE) will sell some of its shares in EADS EAD.PA to German state-owned development bank KfW KFW.UL as part of an overall reduction of its 15 percent stake in the European aerospace group.
"Daimler intends to reduce its equity interest in EADS before the end of 2012 and in this context will sell some of its EADS shares to KfW, among others," Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.
Daimler has previously stated its plans to sell 7.5 percent in EADS by the end of December.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.