Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed on Wednesday the announcement of a reshuffle of EADS shareholders, saying it would allow the German-French partnership to continue as balanced in the aerospace company.
A statement released by the German government in Berlin said: "The Chancellor welcomes today's agreement over a new shareholding partnership for EADS. Germany and France will maintain their equal shares in EADS in the future."
It continued: "The German-French partnership in EADS can be continued as balanced thanks to the agreement."
The statement added that key parts of EADS administration will remain in Munich.
"Germany's strategic interests can be maintained with this well-balanced solution," the statement said.
German carmaker (DAIGn.DE) will sell some of its shares in EADS EAD.PA to German state-owned development bank KfW KFW.UL as part of an overall reduction of its 15 percent stake in the European aerospace group.
Daimler has previously stated its plans to sell 7.5 percent in EADS by the end of December.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.