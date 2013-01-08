HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
PARIS European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA is in talks with the French government to extend until 2017 a contract to supply its Harfang unmanned military aircraft, a senior executive at its defence and security unit Cassidian told Reuters.
The contract with the French Air Force is due to expire at the end of 2013.
EADS is also discussing with the French defence ministry the modification of Reaper drones, built by U.S.-based General Atomics, as an interim solution before the arrival of next generation drones in the next decade, said Luc Boureau, head of sales at Cassidian in France.
"We are in talks to extend Harfang until the intermediate drone arrives," Boureau said in a telephone interview.
The French defence ministry declined to comment.
(This story corrects title of Cassidian executive Luc Boureau)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Mark Potter)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.