BERLIN Germany will earmark 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in its 2012 budget to guarantee the purchase of a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA by state bank KfW, sources who attended a budget meeting told Reuters on Friday.

The money will ensure that risks from buying the bloc of shares in the aerospace firm, currently held by Daimler (DAIGn.DE), could be assumed by the state if, for example, the share price dropped, they said.

Daimler, one of the founders of EADS, said on Thursday it would sign a letter of intent on the deal with KfW by year end, setting a purchase date for 2012.

The deal, which will maintain a Franco-German balance of influence over EADS, will leave Daimler with 7.5 percent of EADS, plus voting rights for a further 7.5 percent held by a consortium of financial investors.

The stake in question has a market value of about 1.28 billion euros. A government source said 1.2-1.3 billion euros would be paid to Daimler.

The agreement on EADS comes after months of negotiations with Germany, during which Daimler urged the government to find a solution so it could focus on its core car and truck businesses and reduce the drag on earnings from EADS.

($1 = 0.736 euro)

