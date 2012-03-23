BERLIN The German government plans to buy a bigger stake of up to 12 percent of EADS EAD.PA from Daimler DAGn.DE and private banks, a government source said on Friday, in a sign it wants to defend national interests in the European aerospace group.

"The draft of the supplementary budget foresees 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion)for this purpose," the source said.

Germany had already said it would buy a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from Daimler, and the additional 4.5 percent will come from the Dedalus consortium, belonging to private banks.

The deal will be carried out via state-controlled development bank KfW.

Asked for official confirmation a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said the ministry had made provisions to buy further EADS shares in the event that private banks wished to sell them.

In taking a larger stake in EADS, the parent of aircraft maker Airbus, the government may well add to tensions over site locations at the group, which has already warned Germany it will not tolerate meddling.

Shares in EADS traded flat at 1140 GMT at 30.23 euros, erasing morning gains of 1.8 percent.

EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois earlier this month defended plans by his German designated successor, Tom Enders, to refocus more of the group's activities near Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France, despite some misgivings in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

At the same time Germany said Airbus should locate more of its activities in the country and hire equal numbers of French and German executives.

The German government's aerospace coordinator Peter Hintze said he would campaign for a fair share for Germany in research, development and industrial production at Airbus.

EADS is currently controlled by a partnership of German carmaker Daimler, French media firm Lagardere (LAGA.PA) and the French state. It was plagued in its early years both by tensions between French and German interests and by in-fighting within the French camp.

An EADS spokesman in Germany also declined to comment, saying it was a matter for the shareholders.

Daimler was unavailable for comment.

($1 = 0.7579 euros)

(Reporting By Andreas Rinke; writing by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Gareth Jones and Erica Billingham)