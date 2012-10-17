German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler gestures while addressing businessmen at the end of a German chamber of commerce meeting with Spanish businesses, in Spain October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

BERLIN Germany wants to remain an equal partner of France in EADS, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Wednesday, adding that the proposed super-merger between the European defense company and Britain's BAE did not fail because of Berlin.

"We have an interest in remaining always on an equal level with our French partners in this company," Roesler said at a news conference on the German economy.

Asked about Berlin's role in the failed supermerger between EADS and BAE, he said it was important to note that Berlin was not the reason for collapse of the deal.

"I have the impression that a possible merger failed not because of differences between Germany and Britain or France and Britain, but because of differences between the French partners and potential British partners," Roesler said. (Reporting by Gareth Jones and Sarah Marsh)