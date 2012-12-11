WASHINGTON The U.S. unit of Europe's EADS on Tuesday joined several other big companies in saying it would skip the U.S. Air Force's competition to buy 112 new combat rescue helicopters.

EADS North America Chief Executive Sean O'Keefe had signaled that the company might not submit a bid for the work at the Farnborough air show last July.

At the time, he expressed frustration about the narrow way the Air Force had written the terms of the competition.

Earlier, Northrop Grumman Corp and Boeing Co also said they would not compete for the work, whose value has been capped by the Air Force at $6.84 billion.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)