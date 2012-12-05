Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande has asked the chief executive of EADS EAD.PA to give regular reports on the company's activities to government ministers, a French presidential adviser said on Wednesday.
EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders met Hollande on Wednesday morning.
"It was a very frank discussion which lasted an hour," the official said.
"The president asked Tom Enders to give a regular account of his actions to the economy and defense ministers, around every eight months."
The comments came after EADS said its shareholders had agreed a new shareholder structure that will prevent government shareholders wielding a veto except on certain security matters.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Editing by Tim Hepher)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.