Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
PARIS Maintaining the balance between French and German interests is a key goal in the current talks on the future shareholder structure of Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.
"The talks are obviously taking place in a discrete, even secret manner, with a main goal to protect the interests and the Franco-German parity, a balance which is fundamental for us," Moscovici told the National Assembly, adding that the talks were "progressing well".
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.