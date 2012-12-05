PARIS Maintaining the balance between French and German interests is a key goal in the current talks on the future shareholder structure of Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

"The talks are obviously taking place in a discrete, even secret manner, with a main goal to protect the interests and the Franco-German parity, a balance which is fundamental for us," Moscovici told the National Assembly, adding that the talks were "progressing well".

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)