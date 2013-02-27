Visitors look at aircraft models at the EADS booth during the ILA Berlin Air Show in Selchow near Schoenefeld south of Berlin, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

PARIS Airbus parent EADS EAD.PA predicted higher profit this year on the heels of stronger than expected 2012 earnings and a clampdown on costs, with the development of its A350 jet remaining the biggest wild card in its bid to match rival Boeing (BA.N).

The world's second-largest aerospace company delivered stronger than expected 2012 earnings and increased its dividend, while stabilizing hard-to-predict cashflows, but took charges for defense restructuring and bad helicopter deals.

Unveiling earnings for the first time since failing to carry off an attempted merger with UK arms contractor BAE Systems (BAES.L), Chief Executive Tom Enders pledged to run EADS as a "normal company" after years of political interference.

The BAE setback paved the way for a reorganization of the European aircraft manufacturer's complex public and private shareholdings. France and Germany will continue to own stakes, but a higher proportion of shares will be held by ordinary investors.

Airbus has also bounced back a year after the high-profile discovery of wing cracks on its A380 superjumbo, with the spotlight falling instead on Boeing (BA.N), which is wrestling with battery problems on its 787 Dreamliner.

EADS said it had largely absorbed the costs of repairing and preventing cracks on the world's largest airliner and any further potential one-off costs should be limited mainly to the A350 project, which it continued to describe as "challenging".

For now, it is sticking to plans to fly Europe's answer to the 787 this summer, having rolled it out of the assembly line in Toulouse, France, on Tuesday for outdoor tests.

EADS operating profit rose 68 percent to 3 billion euros ($3.92 billion) in 2012 for an operating margin of 5.3 percent on revenue up 15 percent to 56.5 billion, it said on Wednesday.

Net profit also grew 19 percent to 1.2 billion.

For 2013 it targeted 3.5 billion euros in operating profit and earnings per share of 2.5 euros, up from 2.24 euros, before a planned share buyback linked to the shake-up of shareholdings.

SHARES HIGHER

Passenger jet production has largely ridden out the economic crisis thanks to rapid airline growth in emerging markets.

However a slowdown in A380 deliveries as Airbus introduces a permanent fix for cracked wing "rib feet," which had shortened the anticipated life of parts but not led to aircraft grounding, means that EADS is predicting only "moderate" 2013 sales growth.

"We think the sales guide is largely in line with expectations, but the operating profit number is about 6 percent ahead and reflects better execution expectations from management," Barclays analysts said in a research note.

Investors welcomed Wednesday's news, with EADS shares climbing 5.2 percent by 0849 GMT.

The results came weeks after Enders predicted a "very significant improvement" in revenue and operating profit, but he restated the need to bring profitability into line with the company's traditionally stronger top-line performance.

EADS is targeting an operating margin of 10 percent in 2015, broadly on a par with Boeing, which has long outstripped Airbus in profitability, blurred in part by accounting differences.

Analysts' consensus forecast was for revenue of 54.88 billion euros and net income of 1.475 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Boeing recently posted fourth-quarter results above expectations, thanks largely to its ability to speed up jet production and keep down costs.

A traditional end-year slew of cash from European government customers, which tend to pay in the fourth quarter, reversed an unexpected hole in EADS cashflow in the third quarter, with annual free cashflow before acquisitions at 1.4 billion euros.

EADS aims for underlying cashflow breakeven in 2013. ($1 = 0.7649 euros)

(Editing by James Regan and David Goodman)