NEW YORK Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) said on Tuesday it entered into a joint-venture agreement with Copano Energy CPNO.O to deliver condensates from the Eagle Ford shale prospect in south Texas to Magellan's Corpus Christi, Texas, terminal.

Under the 50-50 joint-venture agreement, dubbed Double Eagle Pipeline LLC, the two companies will build a new 140-mile pipeline that will connect to Copano's existing 50-mile line and deliver 100,000 barrels per day of condesantes to Corpus Christi by the first quarter of 2013.

Magellan and Copano will also build a truck-loading facility near Three Rivers, Texas, as part of the project.

The companies will split the total cost of the project which they said could reach $150 million.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Magellan also said it will build 500,000 barrels of new condensate storage capacity and a dock delivery pipeline at the Corpus Christi terminal.

Eagle Ford producers like Talisman Energy TLM.TO and Statoil (STL.OL) have entered into long-term commitments to ship on the pipeline, Magellan said in a statement.

The joint venture will be Magellan's sole project within the Eagle Ford prospect. The company, which had announced ongoing negotiations with Copano in November, scrapped earlier plans to build a 180,000 bpd crude line to Corpus Christi with another partner, Momentum.

Houston-based Copano will convert the 50-mile pipeline, which currently ships natural gas, to carry condensates.

The companies expect to start limited deliveries on the pipeline by the end of 2012.

Corpus Christi emerged as a major destination for Eagle Ford crude oil and condensates as output from the south Texas prospect skyrocketed over the past year.

Crude oil and condensate shipments out of the Corpus Christi port to other regions of the United States could reach 80,000 bpd by 2015, according to port administrators.

(Reporting By Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Jim Marshall)