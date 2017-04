A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Guatemala early on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 33 km (20 miles), at 0830 GMT (3.30 a.m. ET), with its epicenter 89 km south southwest of Escuintia, the USGS report said.

