Czech zoo saws off rhino horns to thwart poachers
PRAGUE A Czech zoo has started sawing off the horns of its 21 rhinos to protect them from poaching after the killing of a rhinoceros in France earlier this month.
SINGAPORE A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit 84 miles (167 km) east-southeast of Iwo Jim in the Volcano Islands of Japan on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Japanese radio NHK said there was no threat of a tsunami.
USGS earlier reported the quake was of 6.4 magnitude.
Canada's energy regulator said there were no injuries, fire or evacuations from an oil leak that occurred on Monday at Enbridge Inc's storage facility in Strathcona County, Alberta.
MOGADISHU At least 26 people died from hunger in the semi-autonomous Jubbaland region of southern Somalia in just a day an a half, federal government radio said on its website.