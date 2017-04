Kathmandu's main civil hospital said 36 bodies had been counted so far after a 7.9 earthquake hit the impoverished Himalayan country of Nepal on Saturday.

Nepal's Kantipur TV showed at least 21 bodies lined up on the ground

The shallow quake struck west Kathmandu, causing buildings to collapse, injuring many and leaving a pall of dust over the city, witnesses said.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Nick Macfie)