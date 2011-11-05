A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck about 45 miles east of Oklahoma City in the early morning hours on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 2:12 a.m. local time, and sent more than 30 aftershocks through the region, the Oklahoma Geological Survey said.

The Oklahoma agency said the tremor, which likely originated from the Wilzetta fault, occurred very close to where a 4.3-magnitude shock hit in February 2010.

The agency had a few hundred reports of the quake as of 3:30 a.m. Saturday, but did not say whether there had been any reports of damage or injuries.

The largest tremor recorded in Oklahoma was a 5.5 magnitude earthquake in April of 1952, according to the USGS web site. People reported feeling that quake in parts of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas.

Earthquakes of a 4.0 magnitude east of the Rocky Mountains can typically be felt from up to 60 miles away, according to the USGS. A 5.5 magnitude quake can be felt up to 300 miles from its epicenter.

