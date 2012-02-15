A strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday roughly 160 miles off the coast of Oregon, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 7:31 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles in the Pacific Ocean 159 miles west of Coos Bay, Oregon. It was felt as far away as San Francisco, California, according to the USGS.

A spokesman for the Portland police said he did not feel the quake. There were immediate reports of damage or injuries.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

(Reporting By Mary Slosson; Editing by Greg McCune)