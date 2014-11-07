Thai 'piggy bank' turtle slips into coma after op to remove coins
BANGKOK A 25-year-old sea turtle in Thailand slipped into a coma on Sunday after an operation to remove 915 coins from her stomach earlier this month.
SYDNEY A major earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck off Papua New Guinea's New Britain island on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damage, said residents in nearby towns.
The undersea quake struck in a narrow strait between New Britain's south coast and the north coast of Papua New Guinea's main island, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no tsunami threat.
A wildfire near the University of Colorado in Boulder that may be man-made burned about 62 acres (25 hectares) of woodland on Sunday and prompted the evacuation of 426 homes in the drought-hit region, authorities said.
JAKARTA Indonesia is preparing to sue a unit of Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) over alleged environmental damage from the Montara oil spill in 2009, the country's Coordinating Maritime Affairs Ministry said.