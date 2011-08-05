Eastman Chemical Co (EMN.N), which makes chemicals, plastics and fiber, on Friday announced a two-for-one stock split and raised its dividend.

The company said the stock split will be in the form of stock dividend payable on October 3. Its common stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Oct 4.

The Kingsport, Tennessee-based company also raised its quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 52 cents a share, which will also be payable on October 3.

Eastman shares were trading up 50 cents at $86.28 in morning trade Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)